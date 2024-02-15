Cancer survivor creates headpiece 'crowns' to help women fighting for their lives

The creation of the brand StyleEsteem is a powerful story of a woman who dedicated her chemotherapy recovery time to address one of her own very specific needs as well as those of any woman walking in her shoes.

A cancer battle often means you are fighting for your life, but founder Sonya Keswani tells Good Day LA’s Brooke Thomas that you are still allowed to care about your hair too.

"Going through that hair loss process during chemotherapy presented, I think, my greatest opportunity for experimentation and problem-solving," Keshwani said.

She created StyleEsteem after being diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer at the young age of 29. She said her scalp was sensitive to the touch and therefore wearing a wig wasn’t an option.

But she still needed a solution that was comfortable and less challenging, so she created one.

"When a woman puts on our turbans, I like to say that she's crowning herself because I like to think that each of us has a bit of royalty inside of us, and that StyleEsteem headpieces are like the crown that you put on your head. And so, just because you lost your hair, it doesn't mean that you've lost your crown," Keshwani said.

You can find her headpieces at StyleEsteemshop.com.