Suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz pulls into Sherman Oaks parking garage after leading LAPD on chase

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for the driver who led officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley Thursday evening.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect drove through parts of Van Nuys, Encino, and on the 101 southbound during rush-hour traffic.

The vehicle, a dark-colored Mercedes, is believed to be stolen.

The vehicle eventually exited off Woodman Ave. and turned onto Riverside Dr. in Sherman Oaks.

The driver got away from police after entering the parking structure of the Sherman Oaks mall. It is unknown if the suspect fled on foot or hid inside the structure.

This is a developing story

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.