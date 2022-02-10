Deputies searching for pursuit suspects who fled into Santa Ana neighborhood

Officers are searching for two pursuit suspects who ran into a residential neighborhood in Santa Ana.

The suspects stopped the vehicle and fled near Glenwood Place and Camden Place. Police have set up a perimeter as they search the area.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Anaheim Police Department are assisting in the pursuit and search.

The vehicle is believed to be stolen.

The pursuit began in the Westminster area. The suspect led deputies on a high-speed chase through the 5 and 55 freeways in Anaheim.

