List: Winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards

article

Here is a complete list of winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which were presented Sunday night from Beverly Hills and New York.

Motion Picture - Drama

-- "Nomadland"

Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

-- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

-- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

-- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical

-- Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"

Advertisement

Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical

-- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Supporting Actor

-- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Supporting Actress

-- Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"

Animated Film

-- "Soul"

Foreign Language Film

-- "Minari," USA

Director

-- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

Screenplay

-- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Original Score

-- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"

Original Song

-- "Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead," Music by Diane Warren, Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi

TELEVISION Drama Series

-- "The Crown," Netflix

Comedy/Musical Series

-- "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV

Drama Series Actress

-- Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Drama Series Actor

-- Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Comedy/Musical Series Actress

-- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Comedy/Musical Series Actor

-- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-- "The Queen's Gambit," Netflix

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-- Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

Actress in a TV Supporting Role

-- Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Actor in a TV Supporting Role

-- John Boyega, "Small Axe"

RELATED: Complete list of nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.