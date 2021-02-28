Expand / Collapse search

List: Winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards

Entertainment
City News Service
LOS ANGELES - Here is a complete list of winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which were presented Sunday night from Beverly Hills and New York. 

Motion Picture - Drama  
-- "Nomadland"  

Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy  
-- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"  

Actress in a Motion Picture Drama  
-- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"  

Actor in a Motion Picture Drama  
-- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"  

Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical  
-- Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"  

Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical  
-- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"  

Supporting Actor  
-- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"  

Supporting Actress  
-- Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"  

Animated Film  
-- "Soul"  

Foreign Language Film  
-- "Minari," USA  

Director  
-- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"  

Screenplay  
-- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"  

Original Score  
-- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"  

Original Song 
-- "Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead," Music by Diane Warren, Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi  

TELEVISION   Drama Series  
-- "The Crown," Netflix  

Comedy/Musical Series  
-- "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV  

Drama Series Actress  
-- Emma Corrin, "The Crown"  

Drama Series Actor  
-- Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"  

Comedy/Musical Series Actress  
-- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"  

Comedy/Musical Series Actor  
-- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"  

Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television  
-- "The Queen's Gambit," Netflix  

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television  
-- Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"  

Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television  
-- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"  

Actress in a TV Supporting Role  
-- Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"  

Actor in a TV Supporting Role  
-- John Boyega, "Small Axe"

