List: Winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards
LOS ANGELES - Here is a complete list of winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which were presented Sunday night from Beverly Hills and New York.
Motion Picture - Drama
-- "Nomadland"
Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy
-- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
-- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
-- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical
-- Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"
Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical
-- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Supporting Actor
-- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Supporting Actress
-- Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"
Animated Film
-- "Soul"
Foreign Language Film
-- "Minari," USA
Director
-- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"
Screenplay
-- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Original Score
-- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"
Original Song
-- "Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead," Music by Diane Warren, Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi
TELEVISION Drama Series
-- "The Crown," Netflix
Comedy/Musical Series
-- "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV
Drama Series Actress
-- Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Drama Series Actor
-- Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
Comedy/Musical Series Actress
-- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Comedy/Musical Series Actor
-- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-- "The Queen's Gambit," Netflix
Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-- Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"
Actress in a TV Supporting Role
-- Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
Actor in a TV Supporting Role
-- John Boyega, "Small Axe"
