Attempted murder suspect escapes from San Bernardino County jail; search underway

article

A search is underway for an attempted murder suspect who escaped from a San Bernardino County jail Sunday, according to the sheriff's department.

Deshaun Stamps, who had been in custody at the West Valley Detention Center since January 30, 2023, was last seen around 12:19 p.m. during an outside recreation period, officials said.

Stamps is described as 5’11" tall, approximately 170 lbs., and has green eyes. Stamps is bald and has tattoos on his neck and head. It is unknown what clothing Stamps may be wearing at this time.

If you see Stamps, do not attempt to approach him. Call 911 immediately. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463).