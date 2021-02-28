Expand / Collapse search

Complete list of nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES - Here is a complete list of nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which will be presented Sunday night from Beverly Hills and New York.

Motion Picture - Drama  
-- "Mank"  
-- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"  
-- "The Father"  
-- "Nomadland"  
-- "Promising Young Woman"  

Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy  
-- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"  
-- "Hamilton"  
-- "Palm Springs"  
-- "The Prom"  

Actress in a Motion Picture Drama  
-- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"  
-- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"  
-- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"  
-- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"  
-- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman."  

Actor in a Motion Picture Drama  
-- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"  
-- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"  
-- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"  
-- Gary Oldman, "Mank"  
-- Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"  

Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical  
-- Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"  
-- Kate Hudson, "Music"  
-- Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"  
-- Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"  
-- Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"  

Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical  
-- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"  
-- James Corden, "The Prom"  
-- Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"  
-- Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"  
-- Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"  

Supporting Actor  
-- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"  
-- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"  
-- Jared Leto, "The Little Things"  
-- Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"  
-- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami."  

Supporting Actress  
-- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"  
-- Olivia Colman, "The Father"  
-- Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"  
-- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"   -
- Helena Zengel, "News of the World"  

Animated Film  
-- "The Croods: A New Age"  
-- "Onward"  
-- "Over the Moon"  
-- "Soul"  
-- "Wolfwalkers"  

Foreign Language Film  
-- "Another Round," Denmark  
-- "La Llorona," Guatemala/France  
-- "The Life Ahead," Italy  
-- "Minari," USA  
-- "Two of Us," France/USA  

Director  
-- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"  
-- David Fincher, "Mank"  
-- Regina King, "One Night in Miami"  
-- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"  
-- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"  

Screenplay  
-- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"  
-- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"  
-- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"  
-- Jack Fincher, "Mank"  
-- Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, "The Father"  

Original Score  
-- Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"  
-- Ludwig Goransson, "Tenet"  
-- James Newton Howard, "News of the World"  
-- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Mank"  
-- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"  

Original Song  
-- "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, Lyrics by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas  
-- "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Music by Daniel Pemberton, Lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite  
-- "Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead," Music by Diane Warren, Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi  
-- "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami," Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth  
-- "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday,"Music and Lyrics by Andra Day and Raphael Saadiq  

TELEVISION   Drama Series  
-- "The Crown," Netflix  
-- "Lovecraft Country," HBO  
-- "The Mandalorian," Disney+  
-- "Ozark," Netflix  
-- "Ratched," Netflix  

Comedy/Musical Series  
-- "Emily in Paris," Netflix   -
- "The Flight Attendant," HBO Max  
-- "The Great," Hulu  
-- "Schitt's Creek," PopTV  
-- "Ted Lasso," Apple TV+  

Drama Series Actress  
-- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"  
-- Emma Corrin, "The Crown"  
-- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"  
-- Laura Linney, "Ozark"  
-- Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"  

Drama Series Actor  
-- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"  
-- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"  
-- Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"  
-- Al Pacino, "Hunters"  
-- Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"  

Comedy/Musical Series Actress  
-- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"  
-- Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"  
-- Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"  
-- Elle Fanning, "The Great"  
-- Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"  

Comedy/Musical Series Actor  
-- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"  
-- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"  
-- Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"  
-- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"  
-- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"  

Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television  
-- "The Queen's Gambit," Netflix  
-- "Unorthodox," Netflix  
-- "Normal People," Hulu  
-- "Small Axe," Amazon  
-- "The Undoing," HBO  

Actress in Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 
-- Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"  
-- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"  
-- Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"  
-- Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"  
-- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"  

Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television  
-- Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"  
-- Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"  
-- Hugh Grant, "The Undoing" 
-- Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"  
-- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"  

Actress in a TV Supporting Role  
-- Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"  
-- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"  
-- Julia Garner, "Ozark"  
-- Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"  
-- Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"  

Actor in a TV Supporting Role  
- John Boyega, "Small Axe"  
-- Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"  
-- Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"  
-- Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"  
-- Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"
 