Here is a complete list of nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which will be presented Sunday night from Beverly Hills and New York.

Motion Picture - Drama

-- "Mank"

-- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

-- "The Father"

-- "Nomadland"

-- "Promising Young Woman"

Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

-- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

-- "Hamilton"

-- "Palm Springs"

-- "The Prom"

Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

-- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

-- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

-- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

-- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

-- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman."

Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

-- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

-- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

-- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

-- Gary Oldman, "Mank"

-- Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"

Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical

-- Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

-- Kate Hudson, "Music"

-- Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

-- Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"

-- Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"

Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical

-- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

-- James Corden, "The Prom"

-- Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

-- Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

-- Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"

Supporting Actor

-- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

-- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

-- Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

-- Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"

-- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami."

Supporting Actress

-- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

-- Olivia Colman, "The Father"

-- Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"

-- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank" -

- Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Animated Film

-- "The Croods: A New Age"

-- "Onward"

-- "Over the Moon"

-- "Soul"

-- "Wolfwalkers"

Foreign Language Film

-- "Another Round," Denmark

-- "La Llorona," Guatemala/France

-- "The Life Ahead," Italy

-- "Minari," USA

-- "Two of Us," France/USA

Director

-- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

-- David Fincher, "Mank"

-- Regina King, "One Night in Miami"

-- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

-- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Screenplay

-- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

-- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

-- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

-- Jack Fincher, "Mank"

-- Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, "The Father"

Original Score

-- Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"

-- Ludwig Goransson, "Tenet"

-- James Newton Howard, "News of the World"

-- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Mank"

-- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"

Original Song

-- "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, Lyrics by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

-- "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Music by Daniel Pemberton, Lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

-- "Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead," Music by Diane Warren, Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi

-- "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami," Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth

-- "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday,"Music and Lyrics by Andra Day and Raphael Saadiq

TELEVISION Drama Series

-- "The Crown," Netflix

-- "Lovecraft Country," HBO

-- "The Mandalorian," Disney+

-- "Ozark," Netflix

-- "Ratched," Netflix

Comedy/Musical Series

-- "Emily in Paris," Netflix -

- "The Flight Attendant," HBO Max

-- "The Great," Hulu

-- "Schitt's Creek," PopTV

-- "Ted Lasso," Apple TV+

Drama Series Actress

-- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

-- Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

-- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

-- Laura Linney, "Ozark"

-- Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"

Drama Series Actor

-- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

-- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

-- Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

-- Al Pacino, "Hunters"

-- Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Comedy/Musical Series Actress

-- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

-- Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"

-- Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

-- Elle Fanning, "The Great"

-- Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Comedy/Musical Series Actor

-- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

-- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

-- Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

-- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

-- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-- "The Queen's Gambit," Netflix

-- "Unorthodox," Netflix

-- "Normal People," Hulu

-- "Small Axe," Amazon

-- "The Undoing," HBO

Actress in Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-- Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

-- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

-- Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

-- Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"

-- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-- Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"

-- Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"

-- Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

-- Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

-- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

Actress in a TV Supporting Role

-- Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

-- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

-- Julia Garner, "Ozark"

-- Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

-- Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"

Actor in a TV Supporting Role

- John Boyega, "Small Axe"

-- Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"

-- Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

-- Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"

-- Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"

