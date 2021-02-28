Complete list of nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards
LOS ANGELES - Here is a complete list of nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which will be presented Sunday night from Beverly Hills and New York.
Motion Picture - Drama
-- "Mank"
-- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
-- "The Father"
-- "Nomadland"
-- "Promising Young Woman"
Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy
-- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
-- "Hamilton"
-- "Palm Springs"
-- "The Prom"
Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
-- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
-- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
-- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
-- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
-- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman."
Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
-- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
-- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
-- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
-- Gary Oldman, "Mank"
-- Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"
Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical
-- Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
-- Kate Hudson, "Music"
-- Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"
-- Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"
-- Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"
Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy/Musical
-- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
-- James Corden, "The Prom"
-- Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
-- Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
-- Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"
Supporting Actor
-- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
-- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
-- Jared Leto, "The Little Things"
-- Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"
-- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami."
Supporting Actress
-- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
-- Olivia Colman, "The Father"
-- Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"
-- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank" -
- Helena Zengel, "News of the World"
Animated Film
-- "The Croods: A New Age"
-- "Onward"
-- "Over the Moon"
-- "Soul"
-- "Wolfwalkers"
Foreign Language Film
-- "Another Round," Denmark
-- "La Llorona," Guatemala/France
-- "The Life Ahead," Italy
-- "Minari," USA
-- "Two of Us," France/USA
Director
-- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
-- David Fincher, "Mank"
-- Regina King, "One Night in Miami"
-- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"
-- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Screenplay
-- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
-- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"
-- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
-- Jack Fincher, "Mank"
-- Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, "The Father"
Original Score
-- Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"
-- Ludwig Goransson, "Tenet"
-- James Newton Howard, "News of the World"
-- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Mank"
-- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"
Original Song
-- "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, Lyrics by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
-- "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Music by Daniel Pemberton, Lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
-- "Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead," Music by Diane Warren, Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi
-- "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami," Music and Lyrics by Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth
-- "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday,"Music and Lyrics by Andra Day and Raphael Saadiq
TELEVISION Drama Series
-- "The Crown," Netflix
-- "Lovecraft Country," HBO
-- "The Mandalorian," Disney+
-- "Ozark," Netflix
-- "Ratched," Netflix
Comedy/Musical Series
-- "Emily in Paris," Netflix -
- "The Flight Attendant," HBO Max
-- "The Great," Hulu
-- "Schitt's Creek," PopTV
-- "Ted Lasso," Apple TV+
Drama Series Actress
-- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
-- Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
-- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
-- Laura Linney, "Ozark"
-- Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"
Drama Series Actor
-- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
-- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
-- Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
-- Al Pacino, "Hunters"
-- Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Comedy/Musical Series Actress
-- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
-- Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"
-- Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
-- Elle Fanning, "The Great"
-- Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Comedy/Musical Series Actor
-- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
-- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
-- Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
-- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
-- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-- "The Queen's Gambit," Netflix
-- "Unorthodox," Netflix
-- "Normal People," Hulu
-- "Small Axe," Amazon
-- "The Undoing," HBO
Actress in Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-- Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
-- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
-- Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
-- Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"
-- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-- Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"
-- Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"
-- Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
-- Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
-- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"
Actress in a TV Supporting Role
-- Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
-- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
-- Julia Garner, "Ozark"
-- Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
-- Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"
Actor in a TV Supporting Role
- John Boyega, "Small Axe"
-- Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"
-- Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
-- Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
-- Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"