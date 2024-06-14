Video shows inmate attacking San Bernardino County deputy

Video shows an inmate at the West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino County lunging at a deputy, attempting to stab him.

According to the sheriff's office, 25-year-old Christopher Lommie Jackson, who has been in custody since 2019 for murder, armed himself with a jail-made metal knife and attempted to stab another inmate before attacking the deputy.

Surveillance video shows several deputies walking to a room, Jackson then appears to lunge at one of the deputies, knocking him to the floor. The other deputies lifted the inmate off him. The deputy sustained moderate injuries to his face and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said Jackson had multiple prior arrests for violent offenses in San Bernardino County. A charge of attempted murder will be filed.

This year alone, there have been 51 attacks on jail deputies by inmates in San Bernardino County. From 2022 through 2023, there were 236 assaults on deputies, the sheriff's office reported.

"Such violent behavior poses a serious threat to the safety and security of our staff and inmate populations. Our deputies work tirelessly to maintain order and provide a secure environment within our correctional facilities. We will pursue the maximum legal consequences for those who carry out attacks in our correctional facilities," Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement.