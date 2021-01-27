Expand / Collapse search

LIST: Where you can get free bags of sand in SoCal ahead of possible severe weather

By KJ Hiramoto
Fire crews concerned about potential mudslides in burn scar areas ahead of storm

Southern California is bracing for a winter storm that could bring heavy rainfall and possible mudslides in burn scar areas.

As Southern California braces for possible severe weather, it's an important reminder to make sure your homes are "weather-ready" for heavy rain and possible flooding for the rest of this week.

With some parts of FOX 11's viewing area being more vulnerable than others with flooding and mudslides, you may need to consider getting sandbags for your homes.

Here's a list of links where you can check to see if there are places offering sandbags and sand refills: 

LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

ORANGE COUNTY

VENTURA COUNTY

  • Ventura County offers free sand at more than 20 locations. Below is a list of fire stations in the county offering sand:

