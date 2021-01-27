LIST: Where you can get free bags of sand in SoCal ahead of possible severe weather

As Southern California braces for possible severe weather, it's an important reminder to make sure your homes are "weather-ready" for heavy rain and possible flooding for the rest of this week.

With some parts of FOX 11's viewing area being more vulnerable than others with flooding and mudslides, you may need to consider getting sandbags for your homes.

Here's a list of links where you can check to see if there are places offering sandbags and sand refills:

LOS ANGELES

The City of Los Angeles features more than 30 sites that offer free sand for residents. You can click here for the list of sites.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

ORANGE COUNTY

More than a dozen fire stations in Orange County offer free sand for residents in the area. You can click here to check out the county's list.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County offers free sand at more than 20 locations. Below is a list of fire stations in the county offering sand:

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.