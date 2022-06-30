Lifeguard search efforts continue as beach crowds arrive

A national lifeguard shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted communities to cut back on pools and hours. In other spots around the United States, swimming areas go without attendants.

The American Lifeguard Association estimates the shortage impacts one-third of U.S. pools. Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety at the association, expects that to grow to half of all pools by August, when many teenage lifeguards return to school.





