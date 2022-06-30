Expand / Collapse search

Lifeguard search efforts continue as beach crowds arrive

By Associated Press
Published 
Huntington Beach
Associated Press

As the summer season gets underway and crowds flock to the beach, the search for lifeguards ramps up.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A national lifeguard shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted communities to cut back on pools and hours. In other spots around the United States, swimming areas go without attendants.

The American Lifeguard Association estimates the shortage impacts one-third of U.S. pools. Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety at the association, expects that to grow to half of all pools by August, when many teenage lifeguards return to school.
 


 