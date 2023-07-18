Legoland offering summer discount for LA County residents

Heads up for Los Angeles County residents!

For a limited time only, Legoland California Resort is offering an exclusive ticket offer this summer for you.

LA County residents can get two-day park tickets for the price of one-day admission now through Aug. 30.

The special offer can also be used toward hotel stays at the theme park.

Again, this deal only applies to LA County residents living in ZIP codes 90000 – 91899 + 93500-93599.

Regular price one-day general admission tickets at Legoland start at $89.

You can learn more about the ticket offer on Legoland's website.

Legoland joins Disneyland in offering special ticket offers for Southern California residents.

In June, Disney announced SoCal residents can visit Disneyland Resort this summer for as little as $83 per day with a 3-day, 1-park per day theme park ticket.

The special offer comes as the theme park celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, marking the special milestone with unique experiences, entertainment, and more.





