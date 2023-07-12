'Fast and Furious'-themed rollercoaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

Buckle up!

Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday announced it will soon begin construction on its newest roller coaster, an ode to the popular movie franchise "Fast and Furious."

"Equipped with a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe, this all-new roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme park destinations," the theme park said in a statement.

For more than 20 years, the "Fast and Furious" series has earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office and remains Universal's most-profitable and longest-running franchise.

Further details on the new ride, including an opening date, were not immediately released.

Universal recently announced details about this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which features terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones and outrageous live entertainment, debuts in Hollywood Thursday, Sept. 7 and in Orlando on Friday, Sept. 1.

New this year is a haunted house inspired by "The Last of Us." Based on the hit Naughty Dog and PlayStation game, which inspired the HBO series of the same name, the house will appear as part of Universal's annual theme park event in Hollywood and Orlando.

Halloween Horror Nights will run select nights through Tuesday, October 31.



