California man accused of swapping Legos with dried pasta in $34K Target theft ring

The Brief Police arrested Jarrelle Augustine, 28, for allegedly stealing $34,000 worth of Lego sets from Target stores nationwide. The suspect reportedly removed valuable minifigures and bricks from boxes, replacing the weight with dried pasta before returning them. Following 70 reported thefts, detectives used surveillance to identify and book the suspect at Orange County Jail for grand theft.



An unusual nationwide retail theft scheme involving high-end Lego sets and dried pasta has been dismantled following the arrest of a California man.

What we know:

Jarrelle Augustine, 28, of Paramount, is accused of defrauding Target stores by swapping collectible toy components for durum wheat semolina in a series of fraudulent returns.

The investigation began after Target reported at least 70 thefts nationwide linked to a single individual, totaling approximately $34,000 in losses.

According to investigators, the suspect would purchase expensive Lego sets, carefully remove the valuable minifigures and specific bricks, and then fill the boxes with dried pasta to mimic the original weight.

SUGGESTED: California police chase dangers draw calls for policy changes, public alert system

Augustine was identified through surveillance conducted by Irvine Police Department detectives and has been booked at the Orange County Jail on charges of grand theft.

What they're saying:

Police officials maintained a lighthearted but firm tone regarding the arrest.

"If your master plan involves swapping LEGOs for linguine, we can promise your plan will be cooked al Dente," Irvine police said.

SUGGESTED: Corvette fakes pumping gas mid-police chase, crashes into tree near Torrance

Describing the investigation as a "bad build" that "didn’t hold together," the department noted that their detectives "snapped into action" to end what they called a "pasta-tively terrible plan."

What's next:

Augustine remains in custody at the Orange County Jail as the legal process for grand theft moves forward.

Target is expected to continue auditing its inventory to determine if any other "pasta-filled" boxes remain on shelves or in the return cycle.

SUGGESTED: Neighbors frustrated with crime at abandoned South Los Angeles building

Prosecutors will now review the 70 linked cases to determine if additional charges will be filed across the various jurisdictions where the thefts occurred.