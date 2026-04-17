California man accused of swapping Legos with dried pasta in $34K Target theft ring
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An unusual nationwide retail theft scheme involving high-end Lego sets and dried pasta has been dismantled following the arrest of a California man.
What we know:
Jarrelle Augustine, 28, of Paramount, is accused of defrauding Target stores by swapping collectible toy components for durum wheat semolina in a series of fraudulent returns.
The investigation began after Target reported at least 70 thefts nationwide linked to a single individual, totaling approximately $34,000 in losses.
According to investigators, the suspect would purchase expensive Lego sets, carefully remove the valuable minifigures and specific bricks, and then fill the boxes with dried pasta to mimic the original weight.
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Augustine was identified through surveillance conducted by Irvine Police Department detectives and has been booked at the Orange County Jail on charges of grand theft.
What they're saying:
Police officials maintained a lighthearted but firm tone regarding the arrest.
"If your master plan involves swapping LEGOs for linguine, we can promise your plan will be cooked al Dente," Irvine police said.
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Describing the investigation as a "bad build" that "didn’t hold together," the department noted that their detectives "snapped into action" to end what they called a "pasta-tively terrible plan."
What's next:
Augustine remains in custody at the Orange County Jail as the legal process for grand theft moves forward.
Target is expected to continue auditing its inventory to determine if any other "pasta-filled" boxes remain on shelves or in the return cycle.
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Prosecutors will now review the 70 linked cases to determine if additional charges will be filed across the various jurisdictions where the thefts occurred.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Irvine Police Department.