Neighbors frustrated with crime at abandoned South Los Angeles building

The Brief Neighbors near an abandoned building in South Los Angeles say ongoing criminal activity and fires have gone unaddressed by the city. Residents report safety concerns, including trespassing, attempted break-ins and people with weapons, and are calling for the property to be secured. City officials say the site will eventually be developed into affordable housing, but construction is not expected to begin until next year.



People who live near an abandoned building off 61st and Main streets in South Los Angeles say they're fed up with the city's lack of response to criminal activity.

The building was once a church. It was sold five years ago. The city says the company that bought the property started construction on a housing development, then went out of business, and construction stopped.

Since then, neighbors say there have been many problems and no solutions.

Rosa Diaz lives right next door. She told FOX 11 there have been several fires and people trying to break into nearby houses.

Last week, a fire sent fierce flames and huge plumes of black smoke pouring out of the building.

Home security cameras have captured people dumping sick and dead chickens.

Diaz said the most dangerous thing is that the people the building attracts are out on the street with weapons. She said she no longer feels safe.

Diaz's neighbor, Rosy Martinez, said she wants the owners to close off and secure the entire perimeter of the building immediately.

The women said they have reached out to the city repeatedly for help and have gotten nowhere.

City Councilmember Curren Price represents the area. His office sent us this statement:

"It’s deeply unfortunate for the residents living near 6110 Main St. to have to deal with these conditions. The concerns coming from the community are real, and this is simply not something any neighborhood should be expected to tolerate.

The property, owned by Sola Impact, was originally planned as a modular housing project with a third-party builder that ultimately went out of business. Since then, the site has remained idle for more than a year and a half, leaving it exposed and vulnerable to unlawful activity.

There is now a plan in place to move forward with a new, traditionally built development that will bring approximately 145 units of affordable housing to the community. While construction is anticipated to begin in early 2027 due to the approval process, there is a clear need for stronger, immediate action to address current safety issues.

It is our office’s understanding that the property owner has secured a trespass arrest authorization with the Los Angeles Police Department Newton Division and is actively exploring additional security measures, including the possibility of installing a taller fence and identifying other ways to better protect the site. This is especially important given reports that unauthorized individuals have become increasingly aggressive and are using tools to access the property.

We will continue to push for stronger safeguards, consistent enforcement, and visible progress to secure the site while ensuring this project moves forward and ultimately delivers the affordable housing our city so desperately needs."

His office also confirmed that the current owner, Sola Impact, is planning to turn the property into affordable housing, but construction won't begin until early next year.