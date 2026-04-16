Corvette fakes pumping gas mid-police chase, crashes into tree near Torrance

A police chase suspect is in handcuffs – but not before leaving a destructive trail by sideswiping nearby cars and then crashing into a tree near Torrance.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the neon green Corvette convertible car led a police chase on Thursday, April 16.

At one point during the chase, the driver pulled into a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Del Amo Circle East near Torrance. The driver then pretended to fill up gas, and once police arrived at the scene, the suspect drove off and evaded cops for another minute before crashing into innocent drivers and the tree.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Compton, Downey, Long Beach and Norwalk before crashing near Torrance. Prior to SkyFOX's arrival, officials say the police chase originated from Santa Ana in Orange County.

Officials did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for outside of speeding.

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This story was reported from Los Angeles.