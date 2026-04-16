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Corvette fakes pumping gas mid-police chase, crashes into tree near Torrance

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Updated  April 16, 2026 8:42pm PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11
Dangerous Corvette car chase in LA County

Dangerous Corvette car chase in LA County

A Corvette driver led police on a dangerous police chase, side-swiping innocent drivers before crashing into a tree.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase suspect is in handcuffs – but not before leaving a destructive trail by sideswiping nearby cars and then crashing into a tree near Torrance.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the neon green Corvette convertible car led a police chase on Thursday, April 16.

At one point during the chase, the driver pulled into a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Del Amo Circle East near Torrance. The driver then pretended to fill up gas, and once police arrived at the scene, the suspect drove off and evaded cops for another minute before crashing into innocent drivers and the tree.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Compton, Downey, Long Beach and Norwalk before crashing near Torrance. Prior to SkyFOX's arrival, officials say the police chase originated from Santa Ana in Orange County.

Police chase suspect crashes Corvette into tree

Police chase suspect crashes Corvette into tree

A Corvette driver led police on a dangerous police chase, side-swiping innocent drivers before crashing into a tree.

Neon green Corvette leads police chase

Neon green Corvette leads police chase

A neon green Corvette leads a police chase across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Officials did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for outside of speeding.

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This story was reported from Los Angeles.

Police ChasesLos Angeles County