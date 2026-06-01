2 suspects arrested following bizarre burglary attempt in Canoga Park

The Brief Two suspects were arrested early Monday morning following an attempted overnight burglary at an Ulta store in Canoga Park. The suspects went to unusual lengths to avoid capture, with the female suspect wearing full face paint—including a painted-on mustache—and performing stunts like barrel rolls. The duo failed to gain entry into the storefront after being unable to breach a wooden barrier behind a shattered side window.



Two burglary suspects went to unusual lengths to avoid being caught following an overnight store break-in at an Ulta store in Canoga Park.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a burglary call in the 6500 block of Canoga Avenue, near the intersection of Victory Boulevard, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Upon arrival, officials determined that the target was an ULTA store. The two suspects allegedly broke a side window of the business but were unable to breach a secondary wooden barrier, preventing them from gaining entry into the store.

Following the attempted break-in, the suspects made a mad dash across a Canoga Park street. Investigators said the female suspect went to unusual lengths to hide her identity. Video from the scene showed she was wearing full face paint and makeup, including a mustache that was painted on.

In addition to the disguise, officials said she went to great lengths to avoid getting caught, including performing stunts, such as barrel rolls, during the getaway attempt.

The two suspects, believed to be a couple, were eventually located and arrested by officers.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects have not been released by authorities.