Demolition starts on Ontario’s Kimberly-Clark warehouse after $500M fire
ONTARIO, Calif. - Demolition begins Monday on the Kimberly-Clark Warehouse in Ontario that was destroyed in a massive six-alarm fire in April.
What we know:
Crews will start demolition on the exterior concrete walls and work for approximately 12 hours per day over the next two weeks.
Officials are warning nearby businesses and residents to expect elevated noise levels as crews work to remove the wall sections. They're also urging people, particularly with respiratory issues or underlying health conditions to avoid the area.
The Kimberly-Clark warehouse housed household goods like Kleenex and Cottonelle. The fire caused an estimated $500 million in damage.
Employee charged
Chamel Abdulkarim (Ontario Police Department) (Ontario Police Department)
Chamel Abdulkarim, 29, was charged after allegedly setting fire to the 1.2-million-square foot warehouse on April 7. Abdulkarim was arrested two miles from the scene later that morning.
Prosecutors allege Abdulkarim recorded himself setting paper goods on fire and sent text messages and made phone calls bragging about the destruction.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Chamel Abdulkarim: Arson suspect pleads not guilty in $500M Ontario warehouse fire
What's next:
Abdulkarim remains in custody without bail and faces up to 20 years in federal prison, if convicted on federal charges alone.
The Source: This report is based on municipal updates from Ontario city officials regarding the demolition schedule, alongside federal court records and arrest logs detailing the criminal arson charges against Chamel Abdulkarim.