Demolition starts on Ontario’s Kimberly-Clark warehouse after $500M fire

The Brief Demolition is set to begin Monday on the 1.2 million-square-foot Kimberly-Clark warehouse in Ontario following a devastating six-alarm arson fire in April. Crews will work 12 hours a day over the next two weeks to tear down the exterior concrete walls, prompting officials to warn nearby residents of elevated noise and potential air quality risks. A 29-year-old suspect faces up to 20 years in federal prison after prosecutors alleged he recorded himself setting the fire and bragged about causing the $500 million in damage.



Demolition begins Monday on the Kimberly-Clark Warehouse in Ontario that was destroyed in a massive six-alarm fire in April.

What we know:

Crews will start demolition on the exterior concrete walls and work for approximately 12 hours per day over the next two weeks.



Officials are warning nearby businesses and residents to expect elevated noise levels as crews work to remove the wall sections. They're also urging people, particularly with respiratory issues or underlying health conditions to avoid the area.



The Kimberly-Clark warehouse housed household goods like Kleenex and Cottonelle. The fire caused an estimated $500 million in damage.

Employee charged

Chamel Abdulkarim (Ontario Police Department) (Ontario Police Department)

Chamel Abdulkarim, 29, was charged after allegedly setting fire to the 1.2-million-square foot warehouse on April 7. Abdulkarim was arrested two miles from the scene later that morning.



Prosecutors allege Abdulkarim recorded himself setting paper goods on fire and sent text messages and made phone calls bragging about the destruction.

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What's next:

Abdulkarim remains in custody without bail and faces up to 20 years in federal prison, if convicted on federal charges alone.