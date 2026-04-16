California police chase dangers draw calls for policy changes, public alert system

The Brief California law enforcement officers must constantly weigh the risks of high-speed pursuits, which in 2024 led to thousands of chases, crashes and dozens of deaths. After losing her husband in a pursuit-related crash, Tonya Davis Keyes is urging changes to policies, including a public alert system to warn nearby drivers. While her proposed "J-Alert" has not gained traction, she is calling on police to reduce or stop chases in dangerous, high-traffic situations.



Every day in California, someone tries to outrun the law. And every day, law enforcement makes a split-second decision: chase, or hold back.

But when does a police pursuit become more dangerous than the suspect?

"It all comes down to what types of crimes were committed," said California Highway Patrol Officer Katherine Hendry. "Was it a violent crime? Are they speeding to a point where it becomes so dangerous that we’re unable to continue? We’re constantly reevaluating."

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were involved in more than 13,600 pursuits in 2024. Nearly 2,500 of those ended in crashes. Forty-two people were killed.

"Our hearts go out to the people who lose a family member," Hendry said. "Our number one concern is always going to be safety."

For Tonya Davis Keyes, that safety calculation came too late.

In 2022, her husband, Jamarea Keyes, and Janisha Harris were killed when a driver fleeing the LAPD ran a red light and crashed into their car.

"They’re going to chase regardless of the situation," Tonya Davis Keyes said.

Since the crash, she has been pushing law enforcement to rethink pursuit policies and to consider alternatives that could save lives.

Her proposal: a public warning system that alerts drivers when a police chase is happening nearby.

She calls it the "J-Alert," named after her husband.

"The J-Alert will notify you within a five-mile radius, … giving civilians the opportunity to pull over or stop," she said.

The idea is similar to an Amber Alert, but instead of searching for a suspect, it would warn the public to get out of harm’s way.

So far, the proposal has not gained traction.

But Tonya’s message to law enforcement is direct: pull back.

"I would say stop chasing," she said. "If you’re in a busy area with schools or families traveling, … do you think it’s safe? Should we back off?"

She argues the solution isn’t complicated. Technology already exists—like air support, drones, and even GPS tracking darts that can attach to a suspect’s vehicle, allowing officers to track without engaging in a high-speed chase.

For Tonya, it’s about preventing another family from experiencing the same loss.