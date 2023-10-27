Legacy High School police shooting: Gunshots ring out following football game in South Gate

Terrifying moments unfolded at Legacy High School in South Gate Thursday night after shots were fired following a football game against South East High, authorities said.

Preliminary reports reveal at the end of the game around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Los Angeles School Police Department spotted a man with a gun. It’s unclear if the person in question was a student.

The officer attempted to stop them. However, the suspect refused to comply and instead jumped into a white SUV and took off. A short time later, the suspect allegedly hit the school police officer with the vehicle and ran over the officer’s foot.

According to witnesses, that’s when another school police officer shot at the suspect's SUV. After shots were fired, the suspect drove off and crashed into a parked car off campus.

Students and staff were rushed into the school’s auditorium amid the chaos and the school was placed on lockdown.

The suspect was then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In addition, two LASPD officers were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The lockdown was lifted later that evening.

The next morning, students and parents said they knew someone had been shot - many telling FOX 11 they thought it was a police officer while others thought there had been an active shooter on campus.

Regardless, several students said there was a sense of concern at Legacy given what happened in Maine earlier this week.

School officials said counselors would be available at the campus Friday.

The shooting remains under investigation.