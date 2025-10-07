LeBron James’ big reveal in ‘The Second Decision' isn't retirement

The Brief LeBron James made his big reveal on Tuesday. The day prior, he teased it on his social media channels. The big reveal has nothing to do with basketball.



On Tuesday, the world learned what LeBron James' big reveal would be on social media.

James revealed he has partnered with Hennessy.

What we know:

In a social media post, James revealed his partnership with the caption: "The Decision has been made. Cheers to year 23."

"The Second Decision," which has nothing to do with James on the court, came 15 years after James’ original "Decision," in which he announced he would leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.

James went on to win two championships in South Beach.

Watch the 2010 special "The Decision" below.

For many fans, it’s hard to imagine the NBA without LeBron James, who is set to enter his 23rd season. In recent years, James has acknowledged that the end of his career is near but hasn’t provided a timeline.

At Media Day last week, James said, "I’m not waiting on Bryce," referring to his youngest son, Bryce James, who is currently a freshman at the University of Arizona.

Last season, "King James" made history when his eldest son, Bronny James, joined the league and became a Laker. On Opening Night 2024, they became the NBA’s first father-son duo to play in the same game.

Now, it appears having a similar moment with Bryce is not a priority at this stage of his career.

Insiders Weigh In

What they're saying:

Ahead of the reveal, players and analysts weighed in with no idea on what the reveal could be.

"Honestly, I have no clue," retired NBA player Channing Frye said Tuesday ahead of James’ big reveal.

"I think this is like when Snoop came out with his big announcement about the smokeless grill," added Quentin Richardson. "I don’t think it has anything to do with his basketball future."

Former player Gilbert Arenas took a more comedic approach.

"This is not the time for decision-making. The season’s about to start. I watched both preseason games. We need you. You and Luka. There’s no decisions. I don’t want to hear none of it," Arenas said in a social media post.

Without their stars LeBron James and Luka Dončić, the Lakers are 0-2 in the preseason.

What's next:

For those interested in seeing James on the court, the NBA’s 80th season officially tips off Tuesday, Oct. 21. The Lakers will play in a marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. PT.

