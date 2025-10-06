LeBron James to make major announcement on Tuesday

LeBron James is set to make a major announcement on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old NBA veteran is set to play in his 23rd season.

What we know:

The NBA preseason is fully underway with Opening Night just weeks away. This year marks the league's 80th season.

On Monday, James posted a video on his social media channels showing him taking a seat as he teased "The Second Decision" with a caption that read: "The decision of all decisions. October 7th 12pm EST."

The NBA's all-time leading scorer hasn't officially stated when he plans to retire. However, on NBA Media Day, he stated, "I'm not waiting on Bryce."

"He has his own timeline, I got my own timeline," James said.

Bryce James is LeBron's youngest son, who is currently a student-athlete in his first season at the University of Arizona.

His oldest son, Bronny, is in his sophomore season in the league. The two made history as the NBA's first father-son duo as fans wondered if he would get the same experience with Bryce.

Still, it remains unclear what the announcement could be about.

What's next:

The Lakers are among the teams hoping to dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder not only as Kings of the Western Conference, but also the NBA this upcoming season.

It all begins on Tuesday, Oct. 21, when LeBron James, Luka Dončić and the Lakers open their season at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA against the Golden State Warriors.

