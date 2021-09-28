Lakers LeBron James confirms he received COVID-19 vaccine

article

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine at Lakers Media Day on Tuesday.

James said that although he was initially skeptical about getting vaccinated for COVID-19, he did his own research and decided that it was "best suited for not only me but for my family and for my friends."

"That's why I decided to do it," James said at the press briefing.

He added that he believes "everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family."

Tuesday's revelation comes months after James sidestepped a reporter's question asking if he was vaccinated against COVID-19. James, at the time, called it a "family matter."

Just last week, Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka revealed that all the players on the team's roster will be deemed fully vaccinated by October 19. The Lakers front office also revealed the players' vaccination statuses for NBA Opening Night.

