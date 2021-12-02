LeBron James Clears NBA COVID Protocols, eligible to return against Clippers

Lakers star LeBron James, who missed the team's game against the Sacramento Kings this week after entering the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, has twice tested negative for the virus and was cleared Thursday to return to action.

"Following two negative PCR tests conducted more than 24 hours apart, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has cleared the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols," according to a league statement. "James was originally placed in the protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29. Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case.

"In accordance with the Protocols, and the consistent testing practice that has been in place since the 2019-20 Season Restart in Orlando, the sample that produced the initial positive test was re-run twice and returned one negative and one positive result on two different PCR instruments. As a result, James underwent additional testing on November 30, with one test returning a negative result and a second test resulting in a clinically inconclusive result."

James is now cleared to return to the team for the Lakers' Friday night matchup against the Clippers.

