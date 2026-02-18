Suspect in custody after pursuit through Inglewood

A man was taken into custody after a dangerous pursuit through parts of Inglewood Wednesday evening.

The pursuit of an alleged shooting suspect began in the South LA area.

It's unclear if the driver was armed during the chase.

The suspect was seen driving through parking lots and on the opposite side of the street multiple times in the Inglewood and Hawthorne areas.

SkyFOX clocked the suspect driving up to speeds of 50 mph on surface streets while running through stop signs and red lights.

The pursuit came to an end at 4:23 p.m. when the suspect pulled over in an alleyway in a condo complex near Purche and Ardath avenues.