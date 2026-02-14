5 sentenced in $2.5M DoorDash 'phantom delivery' fraud scheme

The Brief Five people were sentenced for a conspiracy that defrauded DoorDash, Inc. of over $2.5 million through a "phantom delivery" scheme. The group used insider access to create fake accounts and manipulate systems, making it appear that single orders were delivered hundreds of times. Prison sentences for the defendants range from time served to 25 months.



Five people said to be part of a sophisticated fraud ring that siphoned millions of dollars from DoorDash through a high-tech "phantom delivery" scheme were sentenced earlier this week.

According to federal officials, the group leveraged insider access to trigger over $2.5 million in fraudulent payments for services that never existed.

What we know:

Between November 2020 and February 2021, five men—Matheus Duarte, Hari Vamsi Anne, Sayee Chaitanya Reddy Devagiri, Manaswi Mandadapu, and Tyler Thomas Bottenhorn—coordinated a multi-layered attack on DoorDash’s platform, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

By creating fake customer and driver accounts and using insider access to the company's computer systems, they assigned orders to themselves and manipulated data to show that individual orders had been fulfilled hundreds of times over.

The following individuals were sentenced:

Matheus Duarte: 25 months in prison; $2,590,195 in restitution.

Hari Vamsi Anne: 22 months in prison; $2,590,195 in restitution.

Sayee Chaitanya Reddy Devagiri: 21 months in prison; $2,590,195 in restitution.

Manaswi Mandadapu: 12 months in prison; $2,590,195 in restitution.

Tyler Thomas Bottenhorn: Time served; $2,127,216 in restitution.

What's next:

The defendants who received prison time will begin surrendering to federal authorities throughout March 2026.

Following their imprisonment, all five men will serve a three-year period of supervised release.