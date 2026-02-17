Man killed in Westfield Culver City mall shooting identified

The Brief A Los Angeles man has been identified as the victim killed in a double shooting Friday night at the Westfield Culver City Mall. A second person is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to police. No arrests have been made as police continue to search for two suspects believed to be involved in the attack.



Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death at a popular Culver City shopping mall and the search continues for two suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

What we know:

On Feb. 13 around 7:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the north parking lot of the Westfield Culver City Mall at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd.

At the scene, they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search on for two suspects in deadly Westfield Culver City mall shooting

The man was identified as Angel Torres of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

A second man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was later located at a hospital.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and police have not yet released descriptions of the two suspects on the run.

It's unknown if the shooting was a targeted attack or the result of a dispute.

SUGGESTED: Search on for two suspects in deadly Westfield Culver City mall shooting

What you can do:

Culver City police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 310-253-6302 or send anonymous tips to tips@culvercity.org