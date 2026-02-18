Large tree topples onto Running Springs home

The Brief Strong winds and heavy snow knocked a large tree into a Running Springs home, leaving holes in the roof and interior damage. The family is without power and could face up to a year of repairs, along with a $5,000 insurance deductible. More snow is expected to fall in the mountain communities.



More snow is on the way for our mountain communities, as people in San Bernardino County are already dealing with storm-related damage.

Tuesday night, heavy snow and strong winds caused a large tree to crash onto a house in Running Springs.

What they're saying:

"I literally walk out our bedroom door and look and there's a tree branch sitting in the middle of our stairwell," said homeowner Sean Thomas.

Branches are now piercing through the ceiling.

"My son's room has got like three holes in the ceiling and my daughter's rooms got a couple holes in it and there's just snow and water leaking," said Thomas.

Wednesday, he worked to shovel as much snow as he could while trying to get a handle on the damage.

"We talked to our homeowners insurance, they're supposed to be sending someone out. They said it could take up to a year to get fixed. Which is crazy to me but it is what it is," said Thomas.

Local perspective:

Crews in the area were working to clear the roads a bit before the next round of snow as dozens sat without electricity.

Thomas said he has been without power since early Wednesday morning, and believes it could be several days before electricity is restored.

The family will have to pay the deductible to their insurance company, which is $5,000.

They've created a GoFundMe to help.