Driver swept away crossing flooded road in Cajon Pass

The Brief A powerful storm struck Southern California overnight. A driver was swept away crossing floodwaters in the Cajon Pass, officials said. After resuming search efforts Wednesday morning, the victim's body was discovered nearby.



Tragedy unfolded in San Bernardino County after a driver was swept away by floodwaters when a powerful storm hammed down in Southern California overnight.

What we know:

Authorities said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Keenbrook Road and Cajon Boulevard in the Devore area.

Fire officials said the man drove into a flooded roadway in his full-size pickup and became stuck in fast-moving water. The driver then climbed onto the roof as the water continued to rise. Rescue teams attempted to approach him, but as the truck shifted in the current, the man was swept away and firefighters lost sight of the man within minutes.

Swiftwater rescue teams moved downstream, setting up a search line, and after about two hours, the search was called off for the night.

Search efforts resumed Wednesday morning where crews discovered a body.

"We were able to resume search operations just after sunrise this morning and then at about 8 10 this morning, we did locate a victim about a half mile downstream from the point last scene. That victim has been preliminarily identified as the subject that we were looking for last night," said San Bernadino County Fire Captain Eric Sherwin.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released by officials.

Local perspective:

The cold storm also brought blizzard-like conditions to the city, as well as strong winds to the mountains. Heavy wet snow fell across Lake Arrowhead, Blue Jay, Skyforest, and Crestline, with visibility dropping quickly overnight.

Chain controls are in effect and strictly enforced.