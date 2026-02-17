Burbank's finest: Police officer goes viral over puppy photo

The Brief A Burbank Police Department social media post has gone viral, not for the call for service, but for the officer featured in the picture. While the post was intended to show the officer's "soft side" as he held two small dogs, the comment section quickly transformed into something else. The post has amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of humorous comments from users jokingly offering to "commit a crime" just to meet the officer.



A routine community update from the Burbank Police Department has unexpectedly transformed into a viral sensation, proving that a little charm can go a (really) long way on social media.

What we know:

Over the weekend, the BPD shared a picture on Instagram showing Officer Parks responding to a call for service.

According to the caption, the officer "couldn't resist" taking a moment to cuddle with two small dogs he encountered on the job.

While the department’s post was intended to highlight a heartwarming moment between an officer and the two little pups, the internet’s attention quickly shifted from the rescued pets to the officer himself.

Within hours, the comment section was overwhelmed with thousands of users weighing in on the officer's apparent good looks.

BPD tagged the Burbank Police Foundation, the Burbank Police Officer's Association, and Chief of Police Rafael Quintero Jr. To the dismay of many, Officer Parks was not tagged.

What they're saying:

The comments include everything from "criminal" intent and welfare checks to direct praise and some serious thirst traps.

"I just lost my dogs in Burbank requesting Officer Parks help," one of the top comments read. It has been liked more than 39,000 times.

"Suddenly I feel like committing a minor misdemeanor in the Burbank area," one person said.

Another joked, "I have a dog and I’m also in need of a welfare check, please send this exact officer."

"Is he part of the K-9 unit? Because he’s a total dawg," one commenter added.

"I need CPR all of a sudden," another said.

One person added, "This cop out here serving the people and serving the looks!"

"I just ran a red light in Burbank, come pull me over!" another quipped.

The consensus? Many simply left "fire" and "heart-eye" emojis, with one resident asking, "Does he come with the handcuffs or do I have to provide my own?"

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the officer is aware of his newfound status as a local heartthrob or if he has any plans to make a follow-up appearance on the department’s page.

What's next:

BPD has not yet posted a follow-up to the viral photo, leaving thousands of new "fans" wondering if the officer will make another appearance.

For now, the comments section appears to be the most active page in the city.