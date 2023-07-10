Major injury crash at LAX impacting traffic

A major injury traffic collision at Los Angeles International Airport Monday is affecting traffic and travelers are advised to plan accordingly.

According to LAX, the crash is impacting one vehicle lane on the upper level of Terminal 5.

Traffic is being diverted into the loading lanes, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is on scene treating the victims.

Travelers headed to LAX are advised to use northbound Sepulveda Boulevard then go to the lower level (arrivals).

As of 4 p.m., one upper level lane of Terminal 5 is impacted as the police investigation continues.

No other information was immediately available.