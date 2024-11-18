Hannah Kobayashi: Search continues for Hawaii woman who disappeared from LAX

article

The search continues Monday for Hannah Kobayashi, a Hawaii woman who missed a connecting flight in Los Angeles and was last seen at LAX, according to her family and police.

Kobayashi, 31, was reported missing by her family to the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 12 after she missed a connecting flight from Maui to New York City at LAX days earlier on Nov. 8.

"Hannah Kobayashi was last seen at LAX Airport on Nov. 8, 2024 and last contacted her family via phone on Nov. 9, 2024," the LAPD wrote in the missing person alert for Kobayashi.

Kobayashi's aunt, Larie Pidegon, told USA Today over the weekend her family received "uncharacteristic text messages" just before she disappeared.

"On (Nov. 11), we started getting texts saying that she didn't feel safe, that someone was trying to steal her funds, that someone was trying to take her identity," Pidgeon told the outlet. "Weird things, calling us babe, things that weren't quite the normal way that she speaks."

Security footage obtained by Kobayashi's family shows her leaving the airport on Nov. 8, wearing a black hoodie, tie-dye leggings, and carrying a dark green backpack.

Her family told Hawaii News Now she texted a friend that she "got tricked into pretty much giving away all my funds," and in a second message she was deceived by "someone I thought I loved."

According to her family, Kobayashi was seen at The Grove on Nov. 9 and 10. On the 10th, Kobayashi posted to her Instagram a black-and-white photo from the two-day Nike and LeBron James event she apparently attended at the shopping center located about 14 miles north of the airport.

Kobayashi returned to LAX on Nov. 11 but did not board a flight, according to the family, who cited airport staffers. Kobayashi's phone last pinged at LAX on Nov. 11.

"Hannah's last message to us was alarming -- she mentioned feeling scared, and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity," according to the family. "She hasn't been heard from since, and we are gravely concerned for her safety."

In an update over the weekend, the family released a statement saying they also obtained surveillance video showing Kobayashi in the area of the Pico Metro station near Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. It's unclear when the footage was taken, but the family indicated that "it is evident Hannah does not appear to be in good condition and she is not alone."

Kobayashi's relatives are currently in Los Angeles searching for her, focusing their efforts on the LAX area. The family started a GoFundMe page to aid with costs associated with the search.

A LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service this remains an active case.

Kobayashi is described as 5'10", 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has freckles on her face and a tattoo of a knife on her forearm, according to the LAPD.

If you see Kobayashi or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.