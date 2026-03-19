Officials warn of increased snake sightings amid Southern California heat wave

The Brief Rising Hazards: Record-breaking March heat in Southern California is triggering an early start to rattlesnake season and causing dangerous surface temperatures on pavement and turf. Safety Alerts: Officials warn hikers to stay in the middle of trails and keep distractions like AirPods out to remain aware of active snakes following a recent local fatality. Pet & Child Protection: Pavement and artificial grass can reach up to 150°F, posing an immediate risk of heat stroke and severe paw burns within seconds.



Record-breaking in Southern California is creating unexpected hazards as the region experiences summer-like temperatures during the final week of winter.

What we know:

Local officials are warning residents about increased rattlesnake activity, extreme surface temperatures on pavement and artificial turf, and the rapid onset of heat-related emergencies for people and pets.

The heat is also marking the start of rattlesnake season, including a recent deadly incident. Additionally, surfaces like pavement and astroturf can reach temperatures between 125 and 150 degrees. At 125 degrees, a dog’s paws can burn in just a few seconds. To demonstrate the intensity of the heat, a chocolate bar placed outside melted in only a minute and a half.

What they're saying:

Experts and officials are offering advice on how to navigate the heat and the wildlife it brings out, especially for hjikers.

"Often times we see those bites occur right near the edge of a trail. So if you're out walking, hiking, stay in the middle of the trail, keep those AirPods out so you're not distracted and you can hear as well," said Capt. Greg Barta with Orange County Fire Authority.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to take specific precautions during this heatwave:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of liquids and provide snacks and shade for others.

Trail safety: When hiking, stay in the center of the path and avoid wearing headphones to remain aware of rattlesnakes.

The five-second test: To check if the ground is safe for a pet, hold your hand on the pavement for five seconds. If it is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for a dog’s paws.

Protect paws: Be aware that pavement and astroturf can burn a pup's paws in seconds.

What's next:

Some heat relief is expected by the weekend.