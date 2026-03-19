Los Angeles rideshare driver accused of $2 million COVID loan fraud, crypto laundering

The Brief A Koreatown rideshare driver was arrested at San Francisco International Airport for allegedly defrauding the government of over $2 million in pandemic relief funds. Bruce Choi, 34, is accused of using fake tax returns and fictional businesses to obtain PPP and EIDL loans, which he then converted into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Choi faces up to 30 years in prison for each wire fraud count if convicted.



A Los Angeles rideshare driver is facing federal charges after allegedly orchestrating a $2 million scheme to defraud COVID-19 relief programs to fund cryptocurrency investments.

What we know:

Bruce Choi, 34, allegedly represented himself as the CEO of "Premier Republic," a fictional entity with no actual operations or employees, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say he submitted fraudulent documents, including a fake 2019 tax return claiming nearly $11.8 million in gross receipts and a bank statement for the non-existent date of "February 31, 2020."

Through these fabrications, Choi successfully obtained a $1,995,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) advance.

The funds were subsequently wired to a Kraken cryptocurrency exchange account, and federal authorities have since seized nearly 40 bitcoins, officials said.

Choi was arrested Tuesday at San Francisco International Airport after arriving on a flight from Japan.

What we don't know:

The specific details regarding Choi’s activities in Japan prior to his arrest have not been disclosed.

While the government has seized a significant portion of the cryptocurrency, it is unclear if the full $2 million in disbursed funds has been accounted for or recovered.

What's next:

Choi is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in San Francisco on Wednesday before being transferred to Los Angeles for his arraignment.

If convicted, Choi faces a statutory maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each count of wire fraud and 10 years for money laundering.