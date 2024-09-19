These California airports ranked among best in US: report

J.D. Power just released its annual 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, ranking the best airports in the U.S. and Canada - did your local airport make the list?

Here in Southern California, Ontario International is rated as the fourth-best medium-sized airport.

Hollywood Burbank ranked No. 13 in the mega-airport category, while Los Angeles International Airport tied for 12th place.

The report was based on more than 26,000 surveys from both U.S. and Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport between August 2023 and July 2024.

Seven factors were considered - ease of travel through the airport, level of trust with the airport, terminal facilities, airport staff, departure/to airport experience, food, beverage and retail and arrival/from airport experience. Each airport is rated on a 1,000-point scale.