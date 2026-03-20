LAX-to-Dallas Delta flight declares emergency after mid-air cabin power failure

The Brief Delta Flight 521, departing from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), declared an emergency mid-air while approaching its destination in Dallas. A sudden loss of electrical power affected the cabin, though the flight crew successfully restored power and maintained control of the aircraft. All 131 passengers and 6 crew members arrived safely at the gate following the emergency landing at Dallas-Fort Worth.



A technical failure impacted a Delta Air Lines flight originating from Los Angeles on Thursday.

The crew was forced to declare an emergency after a power disruption hit the cabin during the final stages of the cross-country journey.

What we know:

Delta Flight 521 departed Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with 131 customers and 6 crew members on board.

During the descent into Dallas-Fort Worth, the cabin went dark as electrical power was temporarily lost.

Delta officials emphasized that while the cabin lost power, the "safety of flight" remained intact as the cockpit systems functioned.

Following established safety protocols, the pilots declared an emergency to secure priority landing status. The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our customers and people comes before all else and we sincerely apologize for the experience, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said.

What's next:

The aircraft is expected to remain on the ground in Dallas for a full technical evaluation of its electrical systems.