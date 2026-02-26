New details emerge about FBI raids at LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home, office

The Brief The LAUSD Board of Education scheduled an emergency closed-door personnel meeting for Thursday following FBI raids on Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s home and office. Federal agents served warrants in Los Angeles and Miami, reportedly investigating a failed $3 million AI chatbot contract with the now-collapsed company AllHere. Carvalho, a highly decorated educator, previously denied personal involvement in the selection of the vendor, whose founder now faces federal fraud and identity theft charges.



The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is reeling after federal agents executed simultaneous search warrants at the home and office of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The Board of Education has responded by calling an immediate executive session to discuss Carvalho’s employment status as the district cooperates with the ongoing federal probe.

What we know:

FBI agents descended on Carvalho's San Pedro home and LAUSD’s downtown headquarters Wednesday morning.

A third location in Southwest Ranches, Florida—near where Carvalho previously served as superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools—was also searched, according to the FBI Miami.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed the warrants are judicially approved but remains tight-lipped as the supporting affidavits are currently sealed.

The backstory:

Carvalho has led the nation’s second-largest school district since 2022 and was recently re-appointed in 2025.

His district biography lists an extensive array of honors, including being named the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year and the 2018 National Urban Superintendent of the Year.

He is a prominent figure in national education, known for his personal story as a formerly undocumented immigrant and his vocal opposition to aggressive federal immigration enforcement near schools.

What we don't know:

The specific allegations triggering the investigation have not been formally released by the Department of Justice.

While reporting points toward the failed "Ed" AI chatbot project, it is not yet confirmed if this is the sole focus of the inquiry or if other district contracts or past activities in Miami are involved.

The board's specific intentions regarding Carvalho's future—whether they seek a leave of absence or termination—remain confidential.

Carvalho has not commented on the raids.

Timeline:

2022: Carvalho appointed as LAUSD Superintendent.

Early 2024: LAUSD rolls out "Ed," an AI chatbot developed by AllHere.

June 2024: AllHere collapses; the district ends the $3 million project.

September 2025: LAUSD Board re-appoints Carvalho to his post.

February 19, 2026: The The Trump administration joins a separate discrimination lawsuit against LAUSD.

Wednesday Morning: FBI serves warrants at Carvalho’s home and offices in CA and FL.

Thursday: LAUSD Board meets behind closed doors to discuss "Public Employment" of the Superintendent.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the LAUSD emphasized its compliance.

"The district is cooperating with the investigation and we do not have further information at this time."

Later Wednesday, the district's Board of Education issued a joint statement saying, "The LAUSD Board of Education understands that today's news has raised questions across our school communities. The Board's priority remains ensuring that our students, families, and employees experience a safe and welcoming learning environment. Teaching and learning continue across our schools. Los Angeles Unified continues to stay focused on our responsibility to serve students and our families."

Regarding the AI controversy, Carvalho previously stated he was not involved in the vendor selection process and noted, "I would be the biggest hypocrite in the world... if today I did not fight for those who find themselves in the same predicament I faced over 40 years ago."

Meanwhile, the FBI’s Los Angeles field office stated they "have no further comment" due to the sealed nature of the court documents.

What's next:

The Board of Education’s closed-door session scheduled for 4 p.m. will likely result in an announcement regarding Carvalho's leadership status.

Legal experts anticipate that as the warrants are unsealed, more details regarding the connection between the AllHere fraud case and district leadership will come to light.