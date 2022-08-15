LAUSD back to school: First day safety tips

Monday, August 15 marks the first day back to school for students within the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Over 524,000 children will head back to school via vehicles, bicycles, buses, or walking as a means to travel.

As the kiddos return to school, the Los Angeles Police Department is reminding the public to keep safety a top priority.

A greater proportion of those deaths occurred during drop off and pick up times, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., then any other time of day, according to data.

The LAPD has issued the following safety tips:



School Bus

Wait five giant steps from the road, and when the school bus arrives wait until the driver says toboard.

When boarding the school bus, go straight to your seat and sit facing the front and listen to theschool bus driver.

When exiting the bus, look out for cars.

When you get off, take 5 giant steps from the school bus.

Look left-right-left to make sure no cars are coming and wait for the driver to signal it's safe tocross the street.

Walk

Walk on the sidewalk, if there is no sidewalk try to walk facing traffic.

Do not push or shove others when you walk.

When crossing the street, look left-right-left for cars.Do not cross if a car is coming and use a cross walk if you can.

Bicycle

Always wear a helmet and make sure to buckle your chin strap.

Ride on bike paths or on the sidewalk. Do not ride in the street.



