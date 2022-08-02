LAUSD announces COVID protocols for 22-23 school year
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday revealed its COVID safety protocols for the 2022-2023 school year.
District officials said there has been a plateau and a "significant decrease" in cases within the district, leading the way for a "smooth reopening" of schools on Aug. 15.
Here are some of the key takeaways:
- No required masking of students indoors or outdoors
- Recommend use of masks in indoor settings
- Social distancing recommended
- No mandatory testing
Officials further explained that there is no need for baseline COVID testing due to the decline in cases within the community and the 100% rate of vaccination for the district.
Officials continue to remind parents that if your child has symptoms, do not send them to school.
