LAUSD announces COVID protocols for 22-23 school year

The Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday revealed its COVID safety protocols for the 2022-2023 school year.

District officials said there has been a plateau and a "significant decrease" in cases within the district, leading the way for a "smooth reopening" of schools on Aug. 15.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

No required masking of students indoors or outdoors

Recommend use of masks in indoor settings

Social distancing recommended

No mandatory testing

Officials further explained that there is no need for baseline COVID testing due to the decline in cases within the community and the 100% rate of vaccination for the district.

Officials continue to remind parents that if your child has symptoms, do not send them to school.

