LAUSD announces COVID protocols for 22-23 school year

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday revealed its COVID safety protocols for the 2022-2023 school year. 

District officials said there has been a plateau and a "significant decrease" in cases within the district, leading the way for a "smooth reopening" of schools on Aug. 15.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

  • No required masking of students indoors or outdoors
  • Recommend use of masks in indoor settings
  • Social distancing recommended
  • No mandatory testing 

Officials further explained that there is no need for baseline COVID testing due to the decline in cases within the community and the 100% rate of vaccination for the district. 

Officials continue to remind parents that if your child has symptoms, do not send them to school.

