Hollywood producer charged with drugging, raping a man

A Hollywood producer and writer was charged with allegedly drugging then raping a man while he was unconscious.

Laurence Andries is facing six felony charges, including sodomy, oral copulation, and sexual penetration while the victim was unconscious by the use of a drug.

FOX 11 spoke directly with the survivor, who wished to remain anonymous for protection and privacy.

"I felt like I'd been hit by a truck. I felt like my entire body was just bulldozed," said the victim. "And so I was still very out, like, out of it and confused."

The victim was an aspiring writer, and Andries: his mentor.

Andries is a producer and writer best known for his work on "How to Get Away With Murder," "Blue Bloods," and "Six Feet Under."

(Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images)LAURENCE ANDRIES (WRITER)

The victim said the alleged attack occurred in June 2022. He alleged that he woke up in the 66-year-old's Los Angeles home disoriented and in a lot of pain.

"[The victim] did all the right things," said his attorney, Sam Dordulian. "He acted very quickly. He got to a hospital. They were able to do a rape exam. And there was a lot of evidence."

The victim is coming forward in the hopes that his story will help others that Andries may have targeted.

Currently, Andries remains free and is out on a $150,000 bond. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 17, 2024.