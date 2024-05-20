Operation to clear homeless encampment around historic El Pueblo underway

An operation is underway Monday near Olvera Street to clear out a homeless encampment.

SkyFOX over the scene shows about four tents left, with crews putting up caution tape and blocking off the area.

People were told this is a "housing operation" conducted by Councilmember Kevin De Leon that started around 8 a.m.

The office says around 40 to 45 unhoused people will be offered interim housing or supportive care.

Kevin de Leon's team says they've been talking with the unhoused people here for weeks to let them know about the operation ahead of time, so it doesn't come as a surprise.

The staff is trying to identify housing resources in tiny home villages, bridge housing, mental health beds, and rehab facilities as well.

There's also LAPD enforcement here to help with this operation.

The cleanup efforts are expected to continue throughout the morning.