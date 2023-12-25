Laugh Factory Hollywood hosts annual Christmas feast

On Christmas Day, the Laugh Factory Hollywood held its annual feast and comedy shows.

The Christmas feast – held for those in need – took place at the iconic Hollywood venue over the course of Monday, with kids in attendance getting a present.

The 44th annual event featured Tim Allen, his daughter Elizabeth Allen, Tiffany Haddish, Craig Robinson, Paul Robinson and Dane Cook.

"No person should be without a meal on Christmas Day–it’s no laughing matter," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada prior to Monday’s event. "We appreciate all our comedians who will spend their Christmas helping people in need. We will also be lucky to have renowned health care provider El Proyecto del Barrio, Inc. at the event to offer free assistance to anyone who has a cold, cough, the flu or other minor health issues."