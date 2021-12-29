Last storm of 2021 makes travel difficult in San Bernardino mountain area

It’s taken as much as 3 even 4 hours, to get from the flatlands to Running Springs on Freeway 330.

The closure of Freeway 18, where Caltrans crews are trying to repair damage from Christmas storms – including a huge sinkhole – has forced many drivers to detour to other routes like the 330. According to Caltrans, the 18 will be closed for at least three weeks.



Drivers are urged to travel with tire chains. Many people who had broken or partial sets were turned away on the road. Drivers are also encouraged to travel with cash in case of emergencies.



Also, make sure your tank is full. Deliveries have been affected in the area and many Running Spring gas stations are closed... with no gas to offer people.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations issued for Bond Fire burn scar area Wednesday night

Stormy weather returns to SoCal bringing rain, snow

You do not want to get stuck in a cold storm, in traffic, and run out of fuel.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department is asking people not to park their vehicles on the side of the road to get out and play in the snow. Look for the turnout areas, which are safer for you and other drivers.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.



With all that in mind, if you do try to get up to the snow… bring water, snacks and patience.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



