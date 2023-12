LIST: Last minute holiday shopping? These Southern California malls and stores are still open

Did you procrastinate again?

Fear not, there's still time!

These Southern California malls and department stores offer special holiday hours for any last-minute shoppers.

Here's when and where you can still find that perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones:

Malls

Saturday, Dec. 23 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 9 a.m. -9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 10 a.m. - 9 p.m;

Sunday, Dec. 24 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Department/Specialty Stores

Home Goods

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

JC Penny

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kohl's

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 7 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Nordstrom

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Nordstrom Rack

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Macy's

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Marshalls

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Michael's Crafts

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Old Navy

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

TJ Maxx

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Target

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 7 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Walmart

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ulta

Saturday, Dec. 23: Most stores 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Most stores 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.