LASD release new detail related to fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee by sheriff's deputies

article

More details have been released on the fatal deputy-involved shooting of Dijon Kizzee.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Capt. Kent Wegener says an autopsy has determined that Kizzee, who was fatally shot by two sheriff's deputies on Aug. 31 in the Westmont area, was shot in the chest, both arms, once in the back and suffered a grazing wound to the head.

His family's attorney has contended that Kizzee was shot 20 times in the back. Wegener says the deputies fired a total of 19 shots. The autopsy report has not been finalized, pending toxicology reports, although he died from multiple gunshot wounds, he says.

Also according to Wegener:

-- Kizzee was in possession of a 9mm semiautomatic handgun that was stolen from a Las Vegas home in 2017;

-- Kizzee was barred from possessing a weapon due to a restraining order and his criminal record;

Advertisement

-- Kizzee dropped the pistol, which had 15 rounds in it, while struggling with one of the deputies, then bent over and picked it up, leading to the shooting.

Najee Ali, a representative for Kizzee's family, will speak outside the Hall of Justice at 4 p.m. Thursday to provide the family's response to the sheriff's department investigation.

Sheriff's officials said Kizzee was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road when deputies stopped him for a vehicle code violation. After he was stopped, he allegedly tried to run away and dropped clothing items containing a firearm. Sheriff's officials have said he made a motion toward the gun, but Kizzee's family and community activists have accused the deputies of shooting an unarmed man in the back.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

During a press conference Thursday, the sheriff’s department said they recovered a stolen gun that was in Kizzee’s possession.

The family insists he was not wielding a weapon and was actually running away from the deputies when he was shot.

RELATED:

• Latest protest of Dijon Kizzee shooting draws at least 200

• Deputies fatally shoot man accused of punching deputy, brandishing handgun

• New security video shows scene where deputies fatally shoot man in South LA

The fatal shooting sparked dozens of protests across Los Angeles.

CNS contributed to this report.