Deadline approaching: Register for San Diego County's property tax auction

The Brief Prospective buyers have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, to register and submit deposits for the 2026 San Diego County online property tax auction. A total of 686 tax-defaulted properties are available, including 70 improved homes, 66 unimproved lots, and 550 timeshares, with some starting bids as low as $100. To participate, bidders must pay a refundable $1,000 deposit and a $35 processing fee; the actual bidding will take place online from March 13–18.



You've still got some time left!

Those hoping to participate in San Diego County's 2026 property tax auction must register by March 5 for a chance to bid on hundreds of parcels that have been in tax default for five or more years.

What we know:

There are currently 686 properties listed for the annual sale, ranging from commercial buildings and residential homes to hundreds of timeshares.

The auction is a "buyer beware" process where all sales are final, and the county stands to recover approximately $18.2 million in unpaid taxes if all minimum bids are met.

To join the bidding, residents must register at the official auction website, sdttc.mytaxsale.com, and submit a $1,000 refundable deposit along with a $35 non-refundable processing fee by 5 p.m. this Thursday.

Timeline:

March 5 (5 p.m.): Strict deadline for bidder registration and deposit submission.

March 12 (5 p.m.): Final deadline for current owners to "redeem" their property by paying all back taxes to avoid the sale.

March 13 (8 a.m.): Official online bidding begins.

March 16–18: Auction items begin closing in 15-minute intervals.

What they're saying:

Treasurer Larry Cohen emphasized that while the county is mandated by law to sell these properties, the auction represents a unique chance for new owners.

"This year we have hundreds of properties that might be the perfect opportunity for a hopeful buyer," Cohen stated.

He also reminded potential bidders to do their homework, as "most title companies will not insure a property's title until one year after the tax sale deed is recorded."

What's next:

Once the registration window closes on March 5, no further bidders will be allowed to participate.

Successful bidders who win a property between March 13 and 18 will be required to pay the full purchase price within five business days of the auction's close.

What you can do:

If you are interested in bidding, visit the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website to research the parcels. Because the sale is final, the county recommends:

Researching liens: Understand that you are buying the property "as is."

Verifying zoning: Ensure the land or building can be used for your intended purpose.

Checking the map: Use the provided parcel maps to confirm the physical location of the property before committing funds.

