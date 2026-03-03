Expand / Collapse search

Deadline approaching: Register for San Diego County's property tax auction

By
Published  March 3, 2026 10:04am PST
Real Estate
FOX 11
SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Trump admin considers plans to make more affordable homes

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Trump admin considers plans to make more affordable homes

The administration is mulling over what to do when it comes to home affordability going into the new year.

The Brief

    • Prospective buyers have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, to register and submit deposits for the 2026 San Diego County online property tax auction.
    • A total of 686 tax-defaulted properties are available, including 70 improved homes, 66 unimproved lots, and 550 timeshares, with some starting bids as low as $100.
    • To participate, bidders must pay a refundable $1,000 deposit and a $35 processing fee; the actual bidding will take place online from March 13–18.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - You've still got some time left! 

Those hoping to participate in San Diego County's 2026 property tax auction must register by March 5 for a chance to bid on hundreds of parcels that have been in tax default for five or more years.

What we know:

There are currently 686 properties listed for the annual sale, ranging from commercial buildings and residential homes to hundreds of timeshares. 

The auction is a "buyer beware" process where all sales are final, and the county stands to recover approximately $18.2 million in unpaid taxes if all minimum bids are met. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hundreds of tax-defaulted homes in Southern California up for auction: How to register

To join the bidding, residents must register at the official auction website, sdttc.mytaxsale.com, and submit a $1,000 refundable deposit along with a $35 non-refundable processing fee by 5 p.m. this Thursday.

Timeline:

March 5 (5 p.m.): Strict deadline for bidder registration and deposit submission.

March 12 (5 p.m.): Final deadline for current owners to "redeem" their property by paying all back taxes to avoid the sale.

March 13 (8 a.m.): Official online bidding begins.

March 16–18: Auction items begin closing in 15-minute intervals.

What they're saying:

Treasurer Larry Cohen emphasized that while the county is mandated by law to sell these properties, the auction represents a unique chance for new owners. 

"This year we have hundreds of properties that might be the perfect opportunity for a hopeful buyer," Cohen stated.

 He also reminded potential bidders to do their homework, as "most title companies will not insure a property's title until one year after the tax sale deed is recorded."

What's next:

Once the registration window closes on March 5, no further bidders will be allowed to participate. 

Successful bidders who win a property between March 13 and 18 will be required to pay the full purchase price within five business days of the auction's close.

What you can do:

If you are interested in bidding, visit the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website to research the parcels. Because the sale is final, the county recommends:

  • Researching liens: Understand that you are buying the property "as is."
  • Verifying zoning: Ensure the land or building can be used for your intended purpose.
  • Checking the map: Use the provided parcel maps to confirm the physical location of the property before committing funds.

For information on Riverside County's property tax auction, tap or click here.

The Source: This report is based on information from the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, as well as the San Diego and Riverside County Treasurer-Tax Collector departments.

Real EstateHousingMoneyConsumerCalifornia