Deadline approaching: Register for San Diego County's property tax auction
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - You've still got some time left!
Those hoping to participate in San Diego County's 2026 property tax auction must register by March 5 for a chance to bid on hundreds of parcels that have been in tax default for five or more years.
What we know:
There are currently 686 properties listed for the annual sale, ranging from commercial buildings and residential homes to hundreds of timeshares.
The auction is a "buyer beware" process where all sales are final, and the county stands to recover approximately $18.2 million in unpaid taxes if all minimum bids are met.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hundreds of tax-defaulted homes in Southern California up for auction: How to register
To join the bidding, residents must register at the official auction website, sdttc.mytaxsale.com, and submit a $1,000 refundable deposit along with a $35 non-refundable processing fee by 5 p.m. this Thursday.
Timeline:
March 5 (5 p.m.): Strict deadline for bidder registration and deposit submission.
March 12 (5 p.m.): Final deadline for current owners to "redeem" their property by paying all back taxes to avoid the sale.
March 13 (8 a.m.): Official online bidding begins.
March 16–18: Auction items begin closing in 15-minute intervals.
What they're saying:
Treasurer Larry Cohen emphasized that while the county is mandated by law to sell these properties, the auction represents a unique chance for new owners.
"This year we have hundreds of properties that might be the perfect opportunity for a hopeful buyer," Cohen stated.
He also reminded potential bidders to do their homework, as "most title companies will not insure a property's title until one year after the tax sale deed is recorded."
What's next:
Once the registration window closes on March 5, no further bidders will be allowed to participate.
Successful bidders who win a property between March 13 and 18 will be required to pay the full purchase price within five business days of the auction's close.
What you can do:
If you are interested in bidding, visit the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website to research the parcels. Because the sale is final, the county recommends:
- Researching liens: Understand that you are buying the property "as is."
- Verifying zoning: Ensure the land or building can be used for your intended purpose.
- Checking the map: Use the provided parcel maps to confirm the physical location of the property before committing funds.
For information on Riverside County's property tax auction, tap or click here.
The Source: This report is based on information from the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, as well as the San Diego and Riverside County Treasurer-Tax Collector departments.