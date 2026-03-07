Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death in Reseda

Updated  March 7, 2026 8:41am PST
Reseda
A description of a suspect was not released.

The Brief

    • A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Reseda, prompting an ongoing search for suspects.
    • LAPD officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the 6800 block of Baird Avenue around 8 p.m.
    • No suspect description is currently available, and detectives are seeking public assistance to identify those involved.

LOS ANGELES - A death investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a man was found shot to death Friday night.

What we know:

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 6800 block of Baird Avenue, west of Vanowen Street, in the Reseda neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics tried to revive the 23-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting has not been released. 

The identity of the victim is unknown. 

A specific motive for the attack has not yet been established by investigators. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division, Valley Section, at 818-374-9550. 

During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. 

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip at lacrimestoppers.org.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.

ResedaCrime and Public Safety