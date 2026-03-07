Man shot to death in Reseda

The Brief A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Reseda, prompting an ongoing search for suspects. LAPD officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the 6800 block of Baird Avenue around 8 p.m. No suspect description is currently available, and detectives are seeking public assistance to identify those involved.



A death investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a man was found shot to death Friday night.

What we know:

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 6800 block of Baird Avenue, west of Vanowen Street, in the Reseda neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics tried to revive the 23-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting has not been released.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

A specific motive for the attack has not yet been established by investigators.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division, Valley Section, at 818-374-9550.

During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip at lacrimestoppers.org.