Man shot to death in Reseda
LOS ANGELES - A death investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a man was found shot to death Friday night.
What we know:
The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 6800 block of Baird Avenue, west of Vanowen Street, in the Reseda neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Paramedics tried to revive the 23-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
A description of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting has not been released.
The identity of the victim is unknown.
A specific motive for the attack has not yet been established by investigators.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division, Valley Section, at 818-374-9550.
During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip at lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.