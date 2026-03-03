Big Bear bald eagles live cam: Jackie and Shadow welcome 2nd egg of new clutch after raven attack

The Brief Big Bear Valley’s famous bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow, have successfully laid a second egg in their new 2026 clutch following a Friday evening delivery. The new clutch serves as a second chance for the pair after their initial two eggs of the season were lost to raven attacks in late January. Based on Jackie’s historical three-day laying cycle, experts say a third egg is possible.



The Big Bear Valley community is celebrating a "double win" as Jackie, the region's most famous bald eagle, laid her second egg of a rare second clutch.

The event, captured live on the Eagle Nest Cam Friday evening, marks a resilient turnaround for the pair after a heartbreaking start to the 2026 nesting season.

What we know:

Jackie and Shadow are officially back in incubation mode, according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

After "Jackie did great" during the Friday delivery, the pair is now tending to two eggs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

This second attempt at a family was made possible because the initial loss occurred so early in the nesting season, giving Jackie the window to reset and produce a new clutch, officials said.

Timeline:

Late January 2026: Jackie lays her first clutch of the season.

January 30, 2026: Friends of Big Bear Valley confirms both eggs were lost to ravens after the pair briefly left the nest.

February 24, 2026: Jackie defies the odds by laying the first egg of a brand-new second clutch.

February 27, 2026: The second egg is laid at approximately 5:55 p.m.

What's next:

Once the clutch is complete, the long wait begins.

Bald eagle eggs typically require about 35 days of continuous incubation before hatching.

Last year, the pair successfully raised two eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, who fledged in June 2025.

What you can do:

You can watch the journey in real-time by tuning into the Friends of Big Bear Valley Eagle Nest Cam.

Supporters can also follow the pair’s progress and receive instant alerts via their official Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube pages.