New security video shows scene where deputies fatally shoot man in South LA

Protesters gathered in South Los Angeles to speak out against a deputy shooting that killed 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee on Monday.

FOX 11 was told deputies tried to stop him while he was riding a bike. In his arms, he appeared to be carrying clothes.

For the first time, we're seeing security video of the moment when the shooting took place, which was also posted on Twitter by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Kizzee's family.

Although the quality is grainy, you can see Kizzee and the deputies get into a physical altercation. LASD says he punched a deputy in the face, and Kizzee appears to throw one of the deputies down. This is when LASD claims Kizzee dropped a gun, and as went he went down to reach for it, they opened fire, shooting Kizzee approximately fifteen times and killing him.

A handgun was recovered next to his body.

Dijon Kizzee

The community is outraged over what they say was an unjustified and unnecessary shooting. Protesters gathered at the scene of the shooting to voice their anger and frustration, then they marched over to the South LA Sheriffs Station where deputies had barricaded the entrances.

Local activists say they want more transparency and accountability from the LASD and that the first round of body-worn cameras was finally approved by the county for the deputies on Tuesday, which was long overdue.

Activist Earl Hutchinson said, "When there’s a shooting, law enforcement says one thing. If we have no way to really verify that, then what do we really have, you have a lot of questions, a lot of controversy, and you have something else, too. You have a community that’s outraged."