Deputies fatally shoot man accused of punching deputy, brandishing handgun

Crime and Public Safety
City News Service
article

LOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly punched a deputy and "produced a handgun" was shot and killed by deputies Monday afternoon in the unincorporated Westmont area near South Los Angeles, officials said. 

LASD deputies shoot and kill a man in South LA

Demonstrators have gathered at the scene of a deadly shooting in South LA where a Black Lives Matter social media post said. We are told a Black man was shot and killed by deputies.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 p.m. near West 109th Place and SouthBudlong Avenue, according to sheriff's Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.  

The man had been riding a bicycle when deputies attempted to stop him for code violations. He ran away but deputies caught up to him and a fight ensued.  

He allegedly punched a deputy and dropped some clothes that he was holding, revealing a black handgun, according to reports.   

Two deputies opened fire and shot him several times.  

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.  

No deputies were injured.

Black Lives Matter Los Angeles identified the man as Dijon Kizzee and called supporters to the scene to protest against the killing.  

"Los Angeles County Sheriffs killed a Black man...Dijon...on 109th and Budlong and left his body face down in the dirt. We need all hands on deck," Black Lives Matter Los Angeles tweeted.  

Dozens of protesters were at the scene by 8 p.m. Monday night.

