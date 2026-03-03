Rising IE soccer star, 12, dies during practice

article

The Brief Adriel Enriquez, 12, died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during soccer practice with the Platinum IE soccer club in San Bernardino. A community vigil was held Monday evening to honor the boy, who was remembered for his "quiet strength" and his deep passion for the sport. An online fundraiser has been established to support the Enriquez family with funeral costs and expenses as they grieve the loss of the rising soccer star.



A San Bernardino community is mourning the loss of 12-year-old Adriel Enriquez, who passed away after collapsing unexpectedly during a soccer practice last week.

What we know:

Enriquez, a dedicated player for the Platinum IE soccer club, went into cardiac arrest while on the field doing "the activity he loved the most," according to his family.

His club and family confirmed his passing shortly after, describing him as "the sweetest, most gentle and shy soul, with a quiet strength that touched everyone around him."

Enriquez is survived by his parents, Ricky and Brenda, and his two brothers, Axel and Arley.

A member of the soccer club since May 2024, Enriquez's jersey number 23 has since been retired in his memory.

What they're saying:

"Our Platinum family is heartbroken, and we ask for your support as we come together to honor and celebrate his beautiful life," the club shared on social media.

In a fundraiser organized by his family, a relative noted the profound impact of the loss.

"What started as a normal afternoon doing what he loved turned into every parent’s worst nightmare. (Adriel) was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, and hearing him call me 'tio' truly warmed my heart."

What you can do:

An online fundraiser has been launched to assist the Enriquez family during this period. The organizers stated that "the funds will help cover funeral expenses, time away from work, and provide breathing room" for his parents and brothers.