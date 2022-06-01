LASD investigating threat at Canyon High School; Final exams will be done online

article

Deputies are investigating a threatening message left in one of the bathroom stalls of a Santa Clarita-area high school.

According to a message sent to Canyon High School students and families, someone left graffiti threatening the school with Thursday's date, June 2, mentioned in the message. The threat prompted an investigation from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Due to the investigation, final exams will be held online Thursday, which also happens to be the last day of school, according to a message sent to students and families by Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe.

LASD pledged to ramp up security for the school's graduation ceremony.

Below is a safety message sent, in-part, by Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe:

Earlier this afternoon, a student reported some graffiti found in a bathroom stall threatening the school and referencing tomorrow, June 2. As soon as the graffiti was discovered, our administrators investigated and called in law enforcement to assist.

We are working closely with law enforcement to have an expanded presence on campus and in the neighborhood tomorrow. Since tomorrow is the last day of school and it wouldn’t involve significant disruption to student schedules, we are opting to transition tomorrow’s final exams for periods 2 and 7 to an online format. We are hoping that by doing so, we can calm anxious nerves as we head into summer break.

Your student's teachers will be reaching out this evening or early tomorrow morning with instructions on how to access the final exam. Students are to remain home tomorrow, and all on-campus athletic and extracurricular activities have also been canceled. Graduation rehearsal and graduation will continue as planned, and a separate email will be sent to the families of Canyon seniors.

On a positive note - we were able to act quickly due to the fact that someone "saw something and said something." Our community is always safest when we are sharing concerns openly and in a timely fashion.

If you haven’t already done so, please consider placing the contact information for the Canyon High School Student Care Line in your phone - and on your student’s phone (661-772-7389). We encourage you to reach out if you have a concern or are worried about someone’s well-being.

It is important for everyone to know that there are logical consequences that arise from the choice to make threatening comments - whether they be real or a misguided attempt at a joke. We will be enforcing appropriate discipline and we know law enforcement will do so as well.

Sincerely,

Shellie Holcombe